Do not underestimate the value of our trees, bushes
To the Editor:
About the oped column “Trees are important to infrastructure” written by Jim Norwalk (Times, Aug. 27):
Everything he said is for real. Our trees and bushes are very valuable. We can never have too many. And replacing them takes years. Diseased and sick trees can break and damage property or, more importantly, people. There are schools or programs that address this situation, tree life and control. I believe that there is someone already on the city payroll that can be in charge of our flora.
One person that comes to my mind is Mark Perry. His family has been a valuable asset to our city. Many have spent years working for our beautiful city. There may be someone else interested in taking this over.
This is a valuable city that is and should remain beautiful.
STEVE CARPENTER
Geneva