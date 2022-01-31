Trio’s reaction to city departures deepen divide
To the Editor:
It is disappointing that the city is losing both Sage Gerling and Adam Blowers in one fell swoop. It is also disappointing to read (Times, Jan. 4) that of the four city councilors interviewed for their views, only Councilor Camera sought to reassure Geneva residents that the city remains in very good hands — whether it is in regards to public safety or the general services the city provides.
Councilors Gaglianese, Noone, and Pealer, however, took the opportunity to condemn the other members of council, claiming the “majority (were) wreaking havoc at every turn” (Gaglianese) or that “defamatory rhetoric aimed at management ... by a few Council members” (Pealer). Or that perhaps the majority could “reflect on the impact their words and actions may have had in pushing staff to take positions elsewhere” (Noone). Not one commended Gerling or Blowers for their years of work for the city. In fact, their intentionally divisive comments represent a failure to provide good stewardship to the city of Geneva — a violation of the city’s code of ethics.
I serve on the Police Budget Review Board (everything here as well as anywhere else is my own opinion, not that of any board, committee, or commission I serve on). In the very brief period it’s been constituted, Adam generously provided the board with every bit of information requested. As the city was in the planning stages of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, I attended meetings hosted by Sage who exuded excitement about the potential reconfiguration of the downtown. Covid has made many of us snarly, but couldn’t these three councilors have said one good word to the newspaper of local record?
Former Councilor John Pruett, at his last meeting as councilor, thanked staff, councilors, and volunteers — that set a good tone. Gaglianese, Noone, and Pealer could not bring themselves to be either generous or reassuring. As the Times article was about the response of the Council, we should ask if these three councilors truly convey the comportment, will, and view of the city. I hope not, as their comments only deepen the divisive and toxic climate.
Perhaps Gaglianese, Pealer, and Noone could take Noone’s own words to heart and “reflect on the impact of their words and actions.” It is a new year, after all.
JAMES McCORKLE
Geneva