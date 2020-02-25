To the Editor:
I have always wanted to help those who are less fortunate, and I thank God and The Salvation Army for giving me the opportunity to serve people during a recent mission trip to Honduras. It was an answer to a prayer I have had since I was a teenager. I enjoyed every second of it and would absolutely go again.
I joined a team of 33 volunteers, including doctors, nurses and other Salvation Army Officers to serve people in extremely poor conditions. I want to thank Prindle Dentistry for the donation of toothbrushes and toothpaste. We were blessed to serve nearly 3,200 people, transported almost 5,000 lbs. of donations and witnessed more than 500 people, adults and children, make decisions to follow Christ.
I was able to meet many families and interact with the kids. A story that will stick with me forever is about a single mother with five kids who witnessed their father being murdered right in front of the entire family. I spoke with the mother about staying strong for her kids, gave her encouraging words and prayed for her. She knows about God and confessed that He is the only one who keeps her going. It broke my heart to see how she is struggling to feed and provide for her children. They were grateful with just a pair of shoes, toothpaste and a toothbrush, things that we can sometimes take for granted. They struggle to get food, clothing, clean water and medicine.
Seeing the need in Honduras made me realize how blessed we are in this country. We should always be willing to help those in need whether they are in a foreign country or in our neighborhoods.
CAPT. NYDIA MARTINEZ
Geneva Salvation Army