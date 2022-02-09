Waterloo supervisor shouldn’t resign
To the Editor:
I am commenting on the Finger Lakes Times front-page headline of Jan. 25, “Trout embroiled in controversy.”
Don Trout only shared a cartoon on Facebook! First of all, the cartoon did NOT originate with Don. Secondly, Don is a man of integrity and is not racist nor discriminatory. He is in an interracial relationship and is the father of beautiful children of mixed race.
I am ashamed of the Town Board members who are calling for Don’s resignation because of a shared cartoonist’s meme! Those of you who have reached so low as to have called for his resignation have fallen for the current destructive narrative that is destroying the integrity of this once great country founded on the mantra, “In God we trust.”
Recently, I had lunch with a friend who referred to the Covid virus as coming from China. She was overheard and accused of racism! Wake up people! We need not fear attacks from other countries. We are destroying ourselves from within.
In my opinion, Mr. Don Trout deserves an apology and should never resign from his elected position on the board. Let’s continue to fight for the rights of our citizens and encourage all people to do the right thing.
“Do not judge others, so that God will not judge you. For the measure with which you judge, will be measured back to you” (Matthew 7:1-2).
LENA SHIPLEY
Waterloo