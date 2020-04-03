Trump approval ratings have been consistent
To the Editor:
There have been many polls on presidential approval ratings dating back to WWII. They are getting more accurate but if you read the fine print most still say that they have an approval range of plus or minus 3-4 points in either direction.
Approval ratings on most presidents have changed greatly during their presidency. George W. Bush started his presidency with an approval rating near 60%. After 9/11, it peaked at 92%. When he left office it was at a historic low of 22% because of the Iraq war.
But the polls on Trump have been remarkably consistent. He has never hit 50% approval yet. They are always somewhere in the 40s. He lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by 3 millions votes. Hillary got 63 million votes to Trump’s 66 million votes. (What is even sadder is that 100 million eligible voters didn’t vote!) With most presidents it seems to be that there are three groups of people. Some strong supporters, some that can’t stand him and a middle group with no strong feelings either way. Not so with Trump. There is virtually no middle group.
Most people have friends only in the same group. It is nearly impossible to change their mind as they know they will be ostracized by their group. A TV reporter interviewed a voter after he voted in the N.H. primary. She asked him (a man in his 50s) who he voted for. He stated very forcefully that he voted for “Donald J. Trump.” She asked why. He said because he says what he means and means what he says. I suspect he only watches Fox and is not aware that Trump has lied 16,000 times. I suspect I could talk to him all day and never change his mind one bit.
I am very fearful of what will happen this summer. The warmer the weather gets, the more tempers flare. I thought there would be mass protests but now we can’t even leave our house!
If Trump doesn’t think he will win the election, he will suspend it. He will never leave the White House peacefully. That is the opinion of his long-time personal lawyer Michael Cohen and former friend Tony Schwartz who spent years writing “The Art of the Deal” book for Trump. This unheard of idea of Trump suspending the election is now talked about more and more.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo