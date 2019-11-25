To the Editor:
After reading letters invoking veterans and the Constitution, I must stand in support of President Trump and Congressman Katko. I’m a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and former pilot. I don't like some of the President’s off-the-cuff remarks, but I appreciate his willingness to take action and try different solutions. My opinion is shared by many of my classmates who have served. I’m exhausted with one-sided investigations by Democrats and holier-than-thou accusations.
I find Mr. Trump refreshing. He’s trying his best and not just playing politics. Willing to put significant changes in effect and see the outcome; what we need to move forward. Many of us were surprised to learn how easy it was to enter the United States from Mexico with no action in the Congress for years.
He’s absolutely right in expecting our NATO allies to spend more in their own defense and for challenging trade with Communist China. The Soviet Union collapsed because we didn’t do business there.
Our last few presidents have been overcome by analysis, a desire not to take risk or offend, form over substance, and just more of the status quo.
In my opinion Mr. Obama's foreign policy was a study in paralysis. Chemical attacks in Syria with no response, allowed Russian moves in the Ukraine and Crimea with no effective action, and allowed North Korea to continue their nuclear work ... not to mention a bad deal with Iran.
It seems we’ve gone crazy and are spending too much time contemplating the nature of our belly buttons. I can’t believe the pandering by most of the Democratic candidates. Their intentions may be good, but I’m afraid what the results will be.
Best regards!
JOHN MURTARI
Lyons