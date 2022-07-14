Trump had America in better shape than Biden
To the Editor:
It is quite apparent that several letter and op-ed writers can’t get over their disdain for former President Trump to see objectively what is happening to our country.
It doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat, Republican or Independent, the policies of this administration have put a huge strain on our country. At his inauguration, gasoline was $2.36 a gallon; one year later, prior to the invasion of Ukraine it rose to $3.30; when I wrote this it was $4.99. When he took office we were energy independent. Now he is begging our adversaries to produce more oil.
Biden’s America Rescue plan, in my opinion and that of most economists, was a major catalyst in fueling inflation. Inflation is creeping toward 10%. It is putting a large strain on low- and middle-class Americans. Small businesses have seen their profit margin shrink to such low levels that it is putting them out of business. The stock market has experienced a sharp decline and it seems like the country is headed for a recession.
Crime is running rampant in our large cities across the country. We are experiencing both a humanitarian and security problem at our southwest border. Biden continues to push his new green deal agenda, pushing people to purchase electric vehicles costing in excess of $60K (which most Americans can’t afford) while at the same time proposing to forgive student debt.
He continues to proclaim his plan his helping the economy. Most of the jobs added to the economy are pre-pandemic jobs and are the main reason that unemployment has declined along with the fact that most individuals have seen their benefits expire and are unable to continue to claim.
As a young man my little Italian grandmother gave me the following advice: “Keep your friends close but your enemies closer.” Donald Trump did exactly that. He fostered relationships with Russia, North Korea and China. Russia didn’t invade Ukraine. North Korea stopped testing missiles, and China didn’t threaten Taiwan. It is under the current administration sensing weakness that Russia has invaded Ukraine, North Korea is once again testing missiles and China continues to threaten Taiwan.
I find it very difficult to believe that 33% of Americans think Biden is doing a good job. These must be the same people that continue to believe in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy.
JOE MARINO
Geneva