To the Editor:
I am not a Republican but have grown tired of these letters to the editor that contain so much false information.
In a recent letter, the writer expounded on the accomplishments of our former president. In actuality, during the Obama administration the following are true and supported by facts:
According to the Energy Information Agency, the average price of gasoline was $1.83 when Obama took office in 2009. Four years later, it had risen 96% to $3.61.
During his administration, home ownership declined 5%, food stamp recipients increased 32%, and the number of Americans living below the poverty level increased by 800,000.
In spite of the passage of ACA, health insurance premiums increased 57% during his eight years as president.
Yes, the stock market rose to 19,000 from 7,800 under his watch, a significant rise that was in no way a result of his economic policies. During that time, the Federal Reserve lowered the rate banks could borrow money to 0%. This move allowed member banks to lend money to businesses to stimulate the economy. Under President Trump the stock market rose more in the first year of his presidency than any other President in history.
Finally, under the Obama administration the national debt increased 128%.
I don’t care for President Trump’s personality, but I must say that in three years under his leadership our country is thriving. Unemployment for all ethnic groups is at an all-time low. The economy is booming. Jobs are increasing. He has orchestrated new trade deals with Mexico, Canada and China. He has put America and Americans where they should be: FIRST!
JOE MARINO
Geneva