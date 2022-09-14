To the Editor:
Donald Trump is losing support, but it is very slow. The longer Trump hangs out there twisting in the wind, as he is now, the better chance of America avoiding serious disruption to our lives when he is finally arrested or indicted. He is being investigated in New York and Georgia, and by the federal Department of Justice.
Recently, he had to testify under oath before a New York grand jury, and he used the Fifth Amendment 440 times to avoid self-incrimination when answering questions. Previously he has said that only the guilty take the Fifth Amendment.
It is hard to keep the faith, but we need patience as the wheels of justice grind slowly. Do his wacky, hardcore supporters have the power to totally disrupt American society? Even cause a second civil war? I seriously doubt it.
A lot of his supporters are working-class family men who will lose everything if they go up against America’s law enforcement personnel. That happened to hundreds of them on Jan. 6, 2021. And, against the military, if need be. I hope cooler heads will prevail.
Bill Barr as the attorney general stopped the Mueller Report, which was our first real chance to get rid of Trump. Then the House impeached Trump not once, but twice! But, in both cases, cowardly Republican senators voted Trump not guilty or he would have been just a name in the history books by now. We need him gone to save American democracy.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo