To the Editor:
I find it more than disturbing that our president's only interest in another country is to make an offer another president can't refuse.
Where have I heard that before?
If (and I seriously doubt it) Biden did run afoul why not have our investigative agencies look into it? The only other leader who did this was Joe Dughashvilli, AKA Josef Stalin, and his good buddy Laventry Beria, Chief of Police.
Think about it Mr. Reed and Mr. Katko; put your party aside and think of the country first.
Is this how democracy works gentlemen?
JIM BOBRESKI
Penn Yan