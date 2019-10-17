To the Editor:
Karen Osburn's excellent piece on the origin of the Geneva YMCA (Times, Oct. 6) is accompanied by an old promotional ad.
While at first glance it may seem outdated and hokey, a scan of the virtues listed leaves little to argue with: temperance, purity, reliability, honesty, industry, independence. Who would not hope for our children, and all our fellow citizens as well, to display such qualities?
The ad also lists characteristics YMCA membership is intended to discourage: carelessness, dishonesty, unreliability, intemperance, immorality, debauchery. It occurred to me that our current president repeatedly has demonstrated every one of those characteristics. Only someone who has been thoroughly duped by his nonsense about "fake news" could deny there is ample evidence of this (well, he doesn't drink, but he certainly loses it on a regular basis).
How strange that so many people, supposedly hoping for a revival of traditional American values, should support a man who exemplifies their opposite.
RICK HOYT
Geneva