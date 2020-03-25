To the Editor:
Open borders to flood the country with illegal immigrants, giving them free healthcare, drivers licenses, and, of course, the right to vote. This is totally unfair and a great betrayal to all American citizens. Lies, deceit, socialism, and betrayal seem to be the icing on the cake of the Democratic platform. It is sad that the Democrats have to go through such measures just to get votes.
Now, Bernie Sanders has a brainstorm to legalize marijuana throughout the United States. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that kids under the age of 18 who begin using marijuana are 4 to 7 times more likely than adults to develop a drug problem. And they said marijuana use can lead to other problems, too! Maybe Mr. Sanders has used too much of the dope, himself.
Whether your are a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent and if you are a real person who cares about America, especially if you have children growing up, you need to open your eyes and think for yourself.
There are no choices for the 2020 Presidential election. A vote for Donald Trump is the same as a vote for our country’s future, strength, and prosperity. He is the American People’s President who will not give America away.
WALT STECIW
Corning