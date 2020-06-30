Tulis said what should have been felt about Jackson’s death
To the Editor:
I found the “Bigger Picture” by Spencer Tulis (Times, June 9) absolutely true. He said what I have always felt about the death of Corey Jackson.
The facts are simple: An unarmed person was shot and killed on a Geneva street. The shooter was known. We essentially did nothing.
The investigation was doomed because the shooter was a policeman, and, no matter how well-intentioned a DA is, even one from another jurisdiction, the DA and the police are too close to be impartial. Even if the DA was inclined to prosecute, our laws and court rulings make a conviction almost impossible. These laws need to be changed and the cases revisited. We need an independent investigative and prosecutorial agency to handle cases like this.
What made me even angrier was how the public narrative was changed. What should have been general outrage was manipulated into a fear of disorder in the streets. We all should have taken to the streets that day. We can’t ignore this type of thing any more.
The NAACP rally held June 3 was inspiring. There were a lot of young people there, voters or future voters — they need to vote. Spencer Tulis did a great job reporting it.
If a newspaper can have a heart, Spencer Tulis is the FLT’s heart.
MIKE ELLIOTT
Romulus