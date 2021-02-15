Letter to the Editor:
QAnon is a cult. It has all the makings of cults that have erupted throughout American history. Jonestown. Branch Davidians. End of the world millennial prophets of all races, classes and religions. Cultists, like lemmings, follow leaders, not values or laws.
What makes reasonable people go over the deep end into the con game of a charismatic leader: One who spouts inane and mysterious innuendos about what is “going to happen?” They are looking for sense in a world gone awry, out of control. “The leader,” seeking aggrandizement, takes a kernel of truth and weaves an unreal narrative that is self serving. Despite a lack of evidence, followers “believe.”
QAnon adherents’ hear dog whistles that include “do your research.” They cherry pick their “alternate facts” to fit their beliefs instead of including information that may cause them to ask questions. Self reflection is absent in their thinking.
“The Monsters on Maple St.” is a tale for our time ("Twilight Zone," Season 1, Episode 22). Rod Serling was prescient because he saw then, as now, how fear, uncertainty and distrust motivates hateful, destructive actions based upon seemingly unexplainable events. Cult leaders catch our attention because their rhyme and unreason are “incredible.”
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken