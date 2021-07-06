To the Editor:
A most thought provoking column by Ms. Augustine on June 22 in the Finger Lakes Times ("The need for nuance").
Juxtaposed with E.J. Dionne’s column, both make an excellent case for reallocation of resources. (I will not use the emotionally laden “defund the police” — but REALLOCATION instead).
I loved Dionne’s quote of Congressional Rep. Jeffries: “… shift the mind-set of policing from a WARRIOR mentality to a GUARDIAN mentality.”
Exactly what Ms. Augustine indicates: “… investments in ‘different’ crisis services ..."
She also astutely points out the “low morale” in the GPD, due to officers being put in “no-win” situations.
I hope the general public and the police chief, carefully reflect on these two FLT columns.
J. PETER GREGOIRE
Romulus