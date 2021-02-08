To the Editor:
Trump was right to call us losers and suckers. He gave clemency to two of his friends in Florida
These are the winners: Philip Esformes, the executive of nursing homes who built the biggest Medicare fraud in this country; he served four years out of 20 for stealing millions of our tax money. Wait it gets better. Judith Negron, 49 years old, also was convicted of stealing millions of dollars from — guess who? — Medicare; she served eight years out of 35 thanks to Trump plus she was also relieved of any remaining obligation to pay back her share of $87 million.
He almost became an authoritarian leader, but I do not believe the American citizens wanted to give up their freedom, their rights, and most of all their democracy. Thank God.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps