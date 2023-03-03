To the Editor:
With two years having Joe Biden in charge, where are we?
We have nearly stopped fossil fuel exploration and production. This is because of Sleepy Joe’s executive orders and not the Ukraine war.
We are paying the highest prices in over 40 years for everything.
We lost 13 service people unnecessarily to Biden’s inept withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Our military personal qualify for SNAP benefits thanks to Biden. If an Army travels on its stomach, ours is going nowhere. They defend this country with their lives and we don’t even feed them.
He pours our tax dollars into the Ukraine war but can’t be bothered to help people in East Palestine, Ohio, after a very toxic train wreck.
Biden sends advisors to other countries to assist with border control and security while our own borders are overrun with illegals.
Crime is at an all-time high in Dem-controlled cities and states because Dems don’t want to put criminals in jail. I guess it’s better to just let criminals commit crimes.
It was incomprehensible that Trump had classified documents. Trump was President and could declassify documents. Biden took classified documents as a senator, which he was NOT entitled to take anywhere, anytime.
Who’s watching the store? Maybe the DOJ or FBI, two of our most corrupt agencies of late.
Wait ’til this green revolution backfires. We aren’t going to get anything except a shafting.
The Chinese are supplying us with everything that we should be doing ourselves.
We need fossil fuels for decades to come and Biden is crippling our potential.
JIM WEDMAN
Lyons