To the Editor:
I read Robert K. Camera’s Guest Appearance, “Status quo wins again,” in the Jan. 30 Finger Lakes Times, stating his opposition to the purchase of a new aerial truck for the city’s fire department.
I am a lifetime resident of Geneva. My grandfather, Louis McGuigan, was Geneva’s first career fire chief, serving from 1924 to 1958. All I can say is I am so thankful that he is not alive to endure Mr. Camera’s nonsense and politicalization of the fire department.
Making public spending decisions for our city during this pandemic is of course a tough task for City Council. There are many areas where cuts have to be made; however, public safety should not be one of them. As the lone no vote Mr. Camera felt a lot more analysis needed to be done and wanted to commission a study to span the entire scope of our fire services. This is a typical bureaucratic technique at the expense of efficiency and common sense. It’s why so many citizens become frustrated with their local governments.
I certainly hope Mr. Camera will never be in need of Geneva’s fire services. If he ever were, perhaps then he would choose to go with the status quo and vote in favor of purchasing a the new equipment.
JOHN CORCORAN
Geneva