U.S. must address the border issue
To the Editor:
I fully agree that we should, for humane and economic reasons, raise the quota for more immigrants to enter the U.S. each year LEGALLY, but it is decidedly not humane to be dismissive about the 2 million people who have entered the country illegally during just the last 11 months (U.S. Customs and Border Protection).
These folks, including elderly and babies, are encouraged to come by seeing the hundreds of thousands before them who arrived and were released. They are trafficked, smuggled, robbed, deceived, murdered, and preyed upon, sometimes drowning in the currents or dying in desert heat.
The number of “gotaways” detected by cameras or other sensors were reported by Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to be 389,000 in Fiscal Year 2021, and that number has risen by half again to 599,000 (Fox News). One must consider why “gotaways” do not surrender at the border like the others. Knowing that 78 terror watch list suspects have attempted to cross the border in 2022 (New York Times), our logic should scream loudly, “We thought 9-11 was horrific! If only a small fraction of the ‘gotaways’ were terrorists planning malignant acts, it would be devastating.” As well in areas like New Mexico and Texas, where border agents are overwhelmed with nearly 70% of migrant entries, thousands of pounds of deadly fentanyl are smuggled into the U.S. while agents are distracted (New York Post).
The chaos is allowing more of our at-risk youth to be killed by this poison. How can this not be acutely distressing to all Americans as a national security issue? We must insist that our current or future leaders acknowledge a real cataclysm involving citizens, vulnerable immigrants, and vulnerable youth, while planning to seriously address this catastrophe.
LAUREL LARSON
Keuka Park