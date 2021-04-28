To the Editor:
In a column in the FL Times (April 12), David D’Amico writes that, “illegal immigration has been a very real problem for this country for a very long time." There seems to be something to that.
The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 banned all Chinese laborers from entering the United States. That ban wasn’t lifted until 1943, when 105 were allowed in per year.
In 1939, the M.S. St. Louis sailed from Europe with more than 900 Jewish passengers fleeing Hitler’s crematoriums. They were bound for Cuba, for which many had purchased passports. Upon arriving, Cuba wouldn’t let them in, so they sailed for Miami. They were turned down there as well, with the explanation that they had to wait their turn in line, as the quotas were already filled. So the vessel returned to Europe where many of them lost their lives.
Or, let’s take a case closer to home when in the late 1800s people from southern Italy were considered pariahs. That is about the time that my grandfather immigrated from Italy, though lucky for him, he was from northern Italy. The NY Times opined: “There has never been since New York was founded, so low and ignorant a class among the immigrants who poured in here as the Southern Italians who have been crowding our docks the past year.” I could go on and on and on.
So the United States does have a longstanding problem, but the problem isn’t immigration. It is bigotry and lack of compassion.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva