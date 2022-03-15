Ukraine illustrates that we won’t survive long this way
To the Editor:
The Ukraine — from where my grandparents fled in the early 1900s to find a new life in America, in a land where their children could grow up in safety, with hope for a brighter future.
We are all culpable for what’s happening there now. Some more than others, but we all (excepting the children) share in responsibility for the world we have created. Most of us have too much stuff, too much avarice, too little understanding of the other, too little care for the consequences of our choices. We aren’t willing to hear the anxieties and fears of the other. We’re stuck in old patterns of historical resentment.
Do the children matter? Do the lives of young soldiers on either side matter? Do Russians and Ukrainians, Poles and Germans, Americans, Syrians, Iraqis, Iranians, Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, African, South and Central American, etc., etc., lives matter? Do their hopes and dreams for their children’s safety and well-being matter?
Does this earth matter? Does Mother Gaia, our home, which supports and sustains us, matter? Is She here only to be exploited, mined, drilled, bulldozed? Do the forests matter? Do the lakes and rivers and oceans and all the life in them matter? Does life on earth other than human life matter?
We cannot go on like this. The ecosystems of nature and the ecosystems of human governments are failing, collapsing. We will not survive for long this way.
Are you, are we, willing to listen to our neighbors; to hear their needs, fears, hopes, dreams? Are you, are we, willing to cherish and support our natural world, in which we are only a small part, but a profoundly destructive part?
Are you, are we, willing to work together for the common good of all — all people, all communities, all living things? For the well-being of this planet that we all share, rely on, and of which we are an intimate part.
What will it take for us to truly live together on a healthy, peaceful Earth? The great prophets and teachers of humanity have already shown us the way. “Love your neighbor as yourself.” “Do not do onto others that which you would not have done to you.” “Respect the earth and live in harmony with Her.”
There is a way forward. Are you, are we, willing to take it?
JIM LEFF
Lyons