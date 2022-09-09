To the Editor:
I hope I am just one of many who feel compelled to respond to the recent front-page article headlined "Low morale" at the Geneva Fire Department.
I could not believe that Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera would actually tell a member of the GFD to "Let it burn." He obviously does not understand what it means to be a fireman. It takes a special person to — willingly — enter a burning building. I feel it is an insult to suggest that they do otherwise.
I wonder if he would feel differently if it were a family member trapped in that burning building. Would he still be willing to "Let it burn"?
Let's just get the members of the Geneva Fire Department the equipment they need to do the job safely.
DAVE BOLLECH
Geneva