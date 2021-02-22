To the Editor:
I recently called the host of a “local” right-leaning talk radio show (570 AM, 1180 AM, 106.9 FM). I’ve called often and never name-called or used inappropriate language. In addition, I’ve never criticized the host, Bob Lonsberry, despite the fact that he has been very rude to me on-air.
In spite of that I’ve been blocked many times by a screener, including one a while ago who stated that their station would not allow “Democrat talking points." When I do manage to get through, I’ve been hung-up on by Lonsberry once he determines I wish to express an opposing view. That usually takes fewer than 12 seconds. I also would like to point out that I’m not an obsessive caller who calls every week, and I’ve sent him some very polite emails regarding my concerns, though he’s never responded.
I’ve been blocked many times, but now I’ve been banned. Lonsberry has told his screener on-air (in a non-joking manner), “Remember Tom’s voice and don’t let him get through again." This time it took him only about eight seconds. Perhaps I did not get the full 12 seconds because, for once, I was indeed critical of him. I asked him to pledge to not use hate-speech. He has said, “Democrats hate (America, police, veterans, free speech, our Constitution etc.)"
Words matter and one would expect Mr. Lonsberry, would know that and also know that if he’s not part of the solution he’s part of the problem.
THOMAS HANLEY
Fulton