Unhappy with Keuka Housing Council proposal
To the Editor:
According to the Finger Lakes Times of Oct. 19, Keuka Housing Council is proposing to build a drug/alcohol rehabilitation unit with low income family apartments at the top of Court Street. The residents of Court Street and the surrounding neighborhood are deeply disturbed by the purpose and location of this project. This project will have a negative effect on the Court Street area.
Some of our concerns are:
1. The project property and the school boundary are within 300 feet of each other.
2. Building this project at the top of Court Street with the only access will greatly increase the traffic not only on Court Street but Burns Terrace and Keuka Street. The increase of the traffic on these streets poses an unacceptable danger to students and other pedestrians.
3. If a significant area is “roofed over” and black topped, there is the potential of flooding on both Court Street and Route 54A.
4. Those who live on Court Street, chose this area for its quiet, attractive, and neighborly atmosphere. If that atmosphere is lost, the value for these homes and relative tax value will decline.
5. By removing the hillside greenery to build a 40 unit apartment building, the natural beauty of the land is negatively impacted. This will affect the woodland look of the area.
6. There is only one way in and out which would compromise any emergency response if that lane of egress is blocked for any reason.
7. Part of the project will be tax exempt and will increase the tax burden on the village tax payers.
8. The high cost for upgrading infrastructure (present sewer and water pipes) and the lengthy disruption of the neighborhood will have a negative effect.
9. The fact that no effort has been made to contact the residents about this project further aggravates the situation.
JOHN R. THARP
Court Street Neighborhood
Council representative