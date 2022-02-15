United Way donation stays local
To the Editor:
2022 has arrived! With so much grim news, we all need to be reminded of the good in our rural communities. Look no further than the United Way of Seneca County. Did you know that 25 community programs and initiatives are funded through our annual charitable campaign and fundraising? One hundred percent of funds received are returned to the Seneca County community to provide better health, a quality education and financial stability.
2020-21 was a busy year for UWSC. With Covid-19 in full swing, we coordinated the cutting, sewing and delivery of over 10,000 face masks free of charge to first responders, businesses, and residents. Numerous generous individuals and businesses united to work on this mask project in the county. In the fall, funds were provided to supply local school children with needed supplies and Covid safety equipment upon returning to school. At Thanksgiving, we worked with the Elks Club and House of Concern to provide over 800 dinners free of charge to our community. Perhaps you or someone close to you was helped by one of these initiatives?
This year’s campaign theme is Caring Community Connections. Each community has needs and ours is no different. If you have been helped, pay it forward to help someone else in need. Your donation, large or small, to UW of Seneca County can help your neighbor, your community and yourself. Let’s stay United in supporting one another during 2022 and beyond.
You may have received a donation letter, a pledge form, seen a banner and/or sign requesting a donation to UWSC. There are multiple ways to make a tax-free charitable donation. Donate through your workplace campaign or mail a check made payable to UW of Seneca County to 21 E. Main St., Suite 215, Waterloo, NY 13165. Also, you can text UWSC to 269-89.
There are other ways to give to UWSC, such as supporting an upcoming fundraiser or designating us as your Amazon Smile charity when shopping on-line. Consider a small, recurring donation if that better fits your budget. These types of donations make a big impact and help us plan funding for the year.
Please contact the UW of Seneca County Office (315-539-1135) with any donation questions or areas of need we can help you with.
Join us as we look forward to continuing to help each other locally.
SHARON CUDLIN
Board Secretary
United Way of Seneca County