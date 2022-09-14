To the Editor:
September spells students and schools. The United Way of Seneca County focuses on students and school all year round, not just in September, with its many diverse programs designed for children, youth and families.
The Women’s Leadership Council echoes three areas: learning, literacy and values. Its focus is to advocate that each and every student can reach their full potential by promoting access to positive and effective initiatives for Seneca County families, individuals, schools, organizations and communities.
For the 6th year, WLC’s Fill the Bus event collected and distributed school supplies to all four Seneca County school districts so teachers can teach and students can learn during the entire school year.
The Substance Abuse Coalition freely discusses the effects of alcohol and drugs to reduce use and prevent abuse. The Suicide Prevention Coalition reminds us of the vulnerability of our students to self harm and strategies to keep them safe. The Problem Gambling piece brings awareness and education to this issue. RISE, Resilience and Inclusion for Students Everywhere, is designed to engage and empower students in grades 6-12 in high-interest activities that build protective factors not only for themselves, but for our entire county.
Many of the United Way’s funded partner agencies, such as CAP and the House of Concern (food), Seneca County Children’s Committee (scholarships and special needs requests), Lodi Whittier Library (books and activities), Child and Family Resources (childcare), Family Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes (school-based services, LGBTQ programs) and Creative Choices (summer, before- and after-school services), and many more also underscore the United Way’s year-round commitment.
When you support the Seneca County United Way, you are supporting students and schools all year long not just for the September start up.
DEDE OLUFSEN
Women’s Leadership Council chairwoman
United Way of Seneca County board member