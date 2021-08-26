Unlike columnist’s claims, election was most secure ever
To the Editor:
I couldn’t let another of columnist David D’Amico’s unfounded assertions go unchallenged. In his piece in Aug. 16’s Times, referring to the November election he wrote, “That cheating, in my view was prevalent everywhere in so many different ways in the election.” I’d like Mr. D’Amico to back up his statement with documented facts, not the wild-eyed rumors shared in social media he seems to rely on for his view. Over 60 state and federal level judges, a number of whom were appointed by the former president, rejected claims of cheating in venues all over the country. In Pennsylvania, where I live, there were three documented cases of voters illegally casting ballots, all of whom were Trump voters who mailed in ballots after applying for ballots for dead relatives.
Over 38% of PA’s 6.8 million voters used mail-in ballots. The Republican-led state legislature refused to allow county election bureaus to begin canvassing mail-in ballots prior to election day. The more populous counties needed 3 or 4 days to complete the scanning and tabulation of these ballots.
I was a canvassing observer at my county’s election bureau for three days following the election. The staff worked extraordinarily long hours to complete the process by Friday evening. The premises were guarded 24/7 by the sheriff’s department and 12 cameras recorded every aspect of the process 24/7 including opening, sorting and scanning the ballots. The chief clerk of the election bureau, a highly experienced and capable Republican, did an excellent job throughout. She accommodated requests from Republican canvassing observers to let them closely observe how her staff dealt with ballots that had been damaged in the mail or in the automated envelope opening process.
In my time there I did not observe a single questionable activity or decision. The Republican observers asked lots of questions over the three days but did not identify any problems nor did they pursue any legal action.
I think my experience was reflective of the way elections were run across the country, fairly and competently by election officials doing their best to ensure our democracy works. It was an election described by the Trump-appointed head of cybersecurity in the Department of Homeland Security as the most secure election in the history of this country.
So, Mr. D’Amico, where are your facts?
DAVID DEE
Rose Valley, PA
(Note: Dee lives in Pennsylvania but was born and raised in Geneva, is a digital subscriber to the FLT and a city taxpayer, owning an apartment building on Park Place.)