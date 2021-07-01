To the Editor:
This is in reply to the recent article "SLPWA president thanks SMI for donation."
I find it incredulous that Jacob Welch and the SLPWA Board of Directors would accept this $15,000 donation.
Bad enough they accepted it, but then glowing praise of SMI? Who wrote it, SMI? I consider this "buy out" money. I do volunteer work for SLPWA, as do many others who give their time and money. It is a slap in their faces to accept this money. I would hope they would see this as ransom money and send it back. A few years ago, I served on the board and wanted to help fight the trash rail line. I was told SLPWA was an educational organization, and it did not involve us. Now we accept a donation from them?
What will it be like after SMI leaves the area? There will still be methane gas and leachates to dispose. These will be problems long lingering for years to come.
ADDISON MASON
Geneva