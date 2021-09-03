Upset with response from senator and her office
To the Editor:
Recently, I sent an email to Sen. Pamela Helming concerning her support for a 2019 voter ID law and her continuing support for such laws. This exchange began a small correspondence that ended with her Legislative Director sending me an email that was basically a “sorry you weren’t pleased, but ... ” note which ignored everything I had pointed toward as to why voter ID laws are ineffective solutions looking for a problem.
In my initial email, I pointed out just how rare voter fraud is, giving the example of the small amount of potential fraud from Wyoming and Arizona. Between the two states, out of ~6.6 million votes cast, the percentage of potential voter fraud was 0.00006. Actual cases from those states will be even smaller as 16 of the 20-odd cases in Wyoming were people who put their mailing address rather than their home address. Sen. Helming’s response was to send me four pieces of legislation that she claims will increase voter accessibility. I sent an email back asking her not to ignore the original question and she all but blew me off.
I’m not sure about you, but don’t we, as her constituents, deserve better than that? Don’t we deserve a senator who will directly respond to the concerns their constituents have about policies they support? Why is it that Sen. Helming believes that sending an email that completely ignores a constituent’s concern is acceptable? Is it that she knows the conservative talking points on voter fraud are bunk and she can’t bring herself to defend them? Does she know they’re bunk but doesn’t have the courage to speak truth to those running her party?
Regardless of the answer, Geneva, Canandaigua, and the rest of District 54 deserve better in their representative in Albany. We deserve a senator who isn’t afraid to directly talk about a policy position a constituent disagrees with. If a senator can’t answer direct questions that they would be expected to answer in any other job, they don’t deserve to hold office.
JOSH METHENEY
Geneva