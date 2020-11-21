Upset with way PY housing project has been handled
To the Editor:
I wish to thank you for the article “Yates housing project causes rift” from the Oct. 19 edition of the Finger Lakes Times. Had I not read that article, I would not have known that a 40-unit apartment building and eight townhouses were being planned at the upper end of my street. I purchased my home in 1971 in a single family neighborhood where neighbors were friendly and could walk their dogs or jog in the street because there was little traffic. The street ended in a cemetery and it was peaceful and scenic.
Building a large building at the top of the street involves removing the green and lovely fields for the buildings and parking lot. Having only one access via my street will increase the traffic on my street, which has a high school located on it. Also upgrading infrastructure means tearing up the street and possibly the sidewalks since the building location does not have utilities. I have recently replaced some of my sidewalk, which was cracked. Also the construction vehicles and equipment would have to come up my street possibly damaging the street more. Who will pay for the upgrade to the infrastructure?
I am upset that no effort was made to contact me or my neighbors about his project that greatly impacts our lives.
SHERRY LAWN
Penn Yan