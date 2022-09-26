To the Editor:
Recently, our male cat needed urgent veterinary assistance. I spent two months calling every veterinary hospital from Geneva, Penn Yan, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Canandaigua, etc. They all turned him down.
I called Lakeshore Animal Hospital twice. The first time, I got the same answer — we're not taking new patients. The second time, I said we were friends with the vet, and we got Buster Brown in for treatment.
He had a really bad gum infection that is now cured.
Do these veterinarians not take oaths to get a license? If you are in need of veterinarians, for your pet's sake, call Lakeshore. Bob will get your pets cured. He's located on Routes 5&20 in Waterloo. The number is 315-781-0700.
Someone needs to look into the other vets turning pets away. Not every sick pet can be taken clear to Rochester or Victor or Syracuse, etc.
Sincerely,
CATHY and MEL BONNER
Geneva