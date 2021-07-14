US does not have the highest ‘per capita’ gun murder rate
To the Editor:
This is a reply to a recent letter writer who stated, in part, that he supports the Second Amendment and the right of all law-abiding citizens to own guns yet believes: “Murders committed by using guns in selected countries in a recent year” presents the USA as an extremely violent nation.
Semantics aside, we can agree that the USA appears to be the most violent nation in his list when we consider citizens “shot and killed” by guns. However, let’s view this in the proper perspective to correctly de-emphasize the involvement of guns. He states the number of “murders committed by using guns” as 39,000 in the USA. Perhaps he is referring to 2019 when 38,730 died from all deaths involving guns, such as homicide, suicide, and accidents.
The vast majority of deaths (nearly 25,000) were a result of suicide. Certainly none of these should be classified under “murders committed by using guns.” Murder is an illegal act and considered a “heinous crime because it is a preplanned killing of a human being by another human being.” Sadly, other nations with much more stringent gun laws also have high suicide rates due to the many methods available to those intent on ending their own life.
This leaves about 7,000 deaths in the USA involving guns in 2019. Approximately 5,000 resulted from legal intervention by law enforcement officers in the line of duty, leaving about 2,000 deaths that are firearm related.
I agree the 2,000 far exceeds the apparent “gun deaths” in the other nations listed in his letter. However, consider that FBI data shows knives and other “cutting tools” are used to kill many Americans each year and accounted for 1,476 homicides in 2019. In addition, 600 people were killed in 2019 with what the FBI refers to as “personal weapons,” meaning hands, fists or feet.
Thus, non-gun deaths actually exceeded gun deaths in 2019. Omitting such non-gun deaths for the “selected countries” projects a false image of our nation as the murder capital of the world. Although we may be number ONE in the world when considering “guns per capita” (number of privately owned firearms), we do not have the highest “per capita murder rate.” Wikipedia shows the leader in 2019 was none other than socialist gun-controlled El Salvador with 83 murders per 100,000 people. The USA had a rate of 5 murders per 100,000 people. (Excluded are deaths from armed conflict, accidents and suicide).
