To the Editor:
Regarding Angela Sailor's recent column honoring nurses past and present for their heroic efforts and care, most especially during this devastating coronavirus pandemic, do I agree? Of course! What she fails to address is whether nurses, doctors and hospitals should be relegated to bidding wars over crucial materials, some of which have been proven inadequate at best and downright fraudulent at worst.
Whether it's this issue or food supply for those in need, or housing for the homeless, or a healthcare system that every other advanced country has managed to put in place, the USA is not just at a standstill under the current administration. We're going backwards as fast as we can.
GRACE CLARY
Waterloo