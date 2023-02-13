Your voice must be heard to ensure no cuts to Social Security, Medicare
To the Editor:
Why does the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives want to cut two of the most important and successful programs in America? Social Security and Medicare are popular among Americans of all political stripes because they help keep retirees and elders out of poverty.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is lying and distorting the facts by calling Social Security an “entitlement.” It is our money supporting all of us. Every working American pays into these funds with every paycheck.
Social Security and Medicare have been instrumental in creating financial stability and giving quality healthcare for older Americans. McCarthy is holding America’s seniors hostage by not raising the debt ceiling unless cuts are made.
No matter what your political affiliation, call Rep. Nicholas Langworthy (NY-23) at 202-225-3161; Claudia Tenney (NY-24) at 202-225-3665; Brandon Williams (NY-22) at 202-225-3701; or your representative wherever you live and insist on no cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
Urge your representative to sign an initiative calling on every member of Congress to pledge not to cut Social Security or Medicare. We must be vocal in our defense of Social Security and Medicare, speaking out against attacks on the program and educating ourselves about their critical importance.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken