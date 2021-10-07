To the Editor:
Joy Schank’s letter regarding reasons why some have declined to get the vaccine is a perfect example of why the Covid pandemic is unrelenting and 700,000 Americans have died. Her claim that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are inexpensive, proven early treatments for Covid is false.
The VAERS system (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) has a known misinformation strategy which antivaccine proponents use to “sow confusion among large groups of people” according to Dr. Stevan Whitt, Infectious Disease. They do this by reporting cause and effect conclusions. For example, if a 90-year-old nursing home patient dies one week after getting a Covid vaccine it is reported to VAERS, but other reporting includes that the patient had significant heart disease and died from a heart attack. The CDC shares the context about adverse vaccine events and emphasizes that death or adverse effects do not necessarily mean that it is related to the vaccine.
A recent study published by the CDC in the MMWR (Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Review) showed that Covid vaccines offer better protection than natural immunity from having contracted the disease and that vaccines, even after prior infection, help prevent reinfections. The technology used for the Covid vaccine is not new, which is why a vaccine could be developed so quickly. Research on this type of vaccine actually began in the early 1990s.
The rumor regarding infertility has been debunked, and in fact the CDC is now strongly urging pregnant women to receive the vaccine because of the number of pregnant women who have died or suffered significantly more adverse effects than the general population.
If all persons got vaccinated, the leaky vaccine theory where a virus can become more virulent as it mutates would be a moot point.
The only thing more upsetting than Ms. Schank’s letter is that the Finger Lakes Times chose to print the misinformation and disseminate it in our communities without verification. Anyone can use references to prove their point, but are they peer reviewed, high-quality studies with enough subjects to truly be meaningful?
KATHLEEN McGRATH
Penn Yan