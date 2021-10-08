Vaccine hesitancy being driven by GOP
To the Editor:
Vaccine hesitancy has surged during the pandemic, driven by Republican propaganda shared online. Recent claims seem intended to encourage people to take the gamble that “natural immunity” is 13 times more effective than vaccination.
Imagine: Republican provocateurs argue that it is less desirable to get the vaccine and possibly contract a mild case of Covid-19 than it is to go unvaccinated, possibly become infected, and come out with greater “natural immunity.” The position becomes less tenable under rigorous examination of the Israeli study cited. Notably, researchers acknowledged that there was no way to control for behavioral changes among the vaccinated that could account for greater infection rates than in unvaccinated counterparts, such as relaxing practices like masking.
Regardless, the underlying position remains flawed, since natural immunity does you no good if you die while attempting to acquire it.
Why do Republicans sow this deadly doubt? Their goal is to win elections, but they need to translate anti-vaccine sentiment into votes — in this case, by appealing to personal freedom. Republican candidates can claim that Democrats, by pushing vaccination, are trying to “take away freedom of choice.”
Whether they realize it or not, vaccine opponents truly violate others’ freedom. They do so not by leveraging government authority, but through that pernicious tool of fear. Fear drives primal responses, leaving no room for choice.
By spreading the kind of misinformation they are so comfortable with, Republicans across the country are filling their neighbors with fear, and are truly decimating their freedom of choice.
ALEXANDER
ANDRASIK
Penn Yan