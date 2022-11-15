Vaccine info is imperfect
To the Editor:
In Melissa Healy’s “Are the unvaccinated still a danger to the rest of us?” she implies that vaccine holdouts are the reason for the prolonged pandemic. Her whole article rests on the premise that the unvaccinated were the ones stopping progress and transmitting covid.
However, Janine Small, Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, admitted that the “vaccines” were not tested to show they stopped transmission before the rollout. In fact, we soon found out that the vaccines didn’t stop infection or transmission.
As Healy admits, “Nor do they prevent a person with a breakthrough infection from spreading the virus to others.” However, she assumes that the unvaccinated are, “somewhat more likely to spread it to others.” Even if her assumptions are correct, she fails to describe the risks of getting the vaccine, which include death, seizures, blood clots and myocarditis.
Healy should admit that she doesn’t sit on an omnipotent throne with perfect information and therefore shouldn’t be able to do the cost-benefit analysis for each person in society.
NATHANIEL GILBERT
Seneca Falls