To the Editor:
Since last year, the number of high school students in the United States who vape has gone from 13% to 33%. This increase is alarming. Chemicals toxic to the lungs are found in vaping products. Vaping and smoking are linked to 5-7 times greater chance of testing positive for COVID-19. In addition, people who use these products who get COVID-19 are getting twice as sick as non-users, doubling the chances of hospitalization and death.
As the dangers of vaping are becoming clearer, it is important to discuss these risks with your friends and family members.
For help quitting, please talk to your doctor, call 1-866-NY-Quits (1-866-697-8487), or visit nysmokefree.com.
KRYSTALYN BATES, D.O.
Preventive Medicine Resident
University of Rochester Medical Center