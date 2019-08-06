Vegan diet is the best way to eat healthy
To the Editor:
Want to reduce your risk of diabetes? Then eat healthy vegan foods.
That’s the advice from researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who analyzed data from nine previous studies, involving more than 300,000 people, and found that eating vegan foods can reduce one’s risk of developing diabetes by almost a quarter.
That’s largely because wholesome vegan foods are rich in antioxidants, they reduce weight gain, and they combat inflammation and improve sensitivity to insulin, the hormone that controls blood sugar.
The study’s senior author says, “People should choose fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, tofu, and other healthy plant foods as the cornerstone of such diets.”
This is the best way to achieve or maintain good health.
So, if you want to eat healthier and reduce your risk of diabetes (and other diseases)-not to mention help animals and protect the environment-visit www.PETA.org for a free vegan starter kit.
HEATHER MOORE
PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Virginia
