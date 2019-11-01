Veteran honored thanks to groups working together
To the Editor:
With all the news from the dark side, accusations, politics and various reports of strange bedfellows, I feel the need to share something really positive. I live in the small hamlet of Port Gibson, “Ontario County’s outlet on the Erie Canal.” We have a small, dedicated and well trained fire department serving our little outpost of Ontario County and a small portion of the Town of Palmyra.
I am the commander of the James R. Hickey American Legion Post 120 where we just celebrated our centennial both as part of the American Legion and of our Post.
This is about the way that two small organizations worked together to bring a very positive thing into a sometimes cloudy news day. I witnessed the good will that these two groups provided by working together.
The story goes like this: An 80-plus-year-old Korean War veteran wanted to go on an Honor Flight but had no family who could go with him as his “Companion.” As the Commander, I believe it is part of my duties to see that veterans are honored for their service. I went to the Port Gibson Fire Department and asked one of its members if they were available to help in this situation. The answer, without any hesitation was an enthusiastic yes.
The veteran was sent to the Honor Flight at no cost to him. (Honor Flight, Student Scholarships, Children and Youth and Veterans’ Programs are some of the reasons we raise money all year long at various events.) However, the “Companion” of the Honor Flight veteran, has to pay their own way. I mentioned this to the Port Gibson Volunteer FD. In what seemed like a nano-second, the department unanimously voted to pay the entire cost of the “Companion’s” trip. This “Companion” is a member of the PGFD and a registered nurse, working in cardiac care, currently working at a local hospital. This person was perfect for the task of “Companion.”
The veteran was thrilled to take the trip, thrilled and in awe of being welcomed back at the Rochester International Airport on Oct. 20, by over 3,000 people (my estimate), something that many veterans have never realized. They have served but were never thanked. Now, he has been recognized and thanked for his time of service to his country, in a tank, in Korea.
The point of this note to you is that without hesitation, a small fire department in Ontario County made it possible for a deserving older veteran to be honored. Thank you to the generous support from the membership of the Port Gibson Volunteer Fire Department and for their continued volunteering to serve the community with fire, rescue and EMS services under the very capable leadership of Chief Scott Monagle.
DAVID BORLAND
Commander, James R. Hickey Post 120, Palmyra