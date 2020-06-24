To the Editor:
I have volunteered at the Canandaigua VA for over eight years. I probably have made hundreds of visits and enjoyed it. It has helped a lot in managing my Parkinson's. Many of the veterans also have Parkinson's, and I like advocating for them.
There is another unit I visit called the geriatric psych unit. A couple of years ago I started speaking out more for the veterans. The first thing that got me banned from a unit were my complaints that none of the men from the geriatric unit were at the Christmas party. I kept visiting them. These veterans live a sad life. I just couldn't stand by and not speak out about such injustice.
In January, the VA terminated my eight years of volunteering because of my outspokenness. I had done nothing different than I have done for many years there.
Other volunteers have told me they have heard of retaliation if you speak out. I have told many about the problems there. But like the injustices to black people unless they see it, many disbelieve. There also is a fearful staff afraid of maybe losing their jobs.
I ran into another who writes about veteran problems. Many of these problems are not unique to this facility. They just need more people to speak out and address them.
JOHN HOEFEN
Marion