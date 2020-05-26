To the Editor:
I find it disturbing that some people would put the Seneca Meadows Dump money before the health and well-being of our beautiful area and the people who live here.
We all have to endure the visual mountain of waste and its stench, plus the side effects such as birds feeding there and dropping contaminated feces into our lakes and farmlands. Not to mention the endless traffic of tailgating trucks ripping up our roads and highways. Most importantly, the inevitable: Whether it be now or 50 years down the road, it will eventually breach the liner and get into the water table. This is an environmental disaster waiting to happen, but we can minimize the effects by ending this monstrosity by 2025.
So if anything, the virus should be a wake up call to think long term, and find more creative ways to generate money that doesn’t jeopardize the quality of life for future generations.
VALERIE VENUTI
Waterloo