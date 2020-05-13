To the Editor:
After reading the Finger Lakes Times recently, we should now all believe that our future as a town of Seneca Falls DOES rely on the landfill. There will be a layoff of town employees and no unnecessary spending.
The landfill is now only working at 50 percent, so the check coming to the town will be much less. This virus has affected all. Even the garbage business.
As we now have a three board members who want the landfill closed, maybe they can propose a plan on how this is going to affect future employment. They have still not voted to give SMI its permit; maybe this will make them think twice.
Our town is not financially stable to operate without the SMI check. How many more employees' jobs will be cut?
I would like to thank our new supervisor, Mike Ferrara, for having the foresight to take control of the town spending. We are fortunate to have someone with sense at the helm.
If you care about our town, then let's start by asking the board to consider giving SMI its operating permit and stop fighting over its closing. As you can see, none of the board members has given us a plan for the closing or offered to not be paid for being on the board. This says a lot to me.
I hope you understand that this virus has brought a new light to this landfill problem.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls