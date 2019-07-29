Vocational instruction available, important
To the Editor:
Any celebration of high school students learning vocational skills is welcome. Over the last 50 years, our once-proud public education system has been hijacked by elitists who privilege academic subjects. The learning, practicing, and mastering of vocational skills was relegated to second-class status. The societal consequences of such an imbalance are now well known, and have been much lamented in the public square.
Accordingly, the Finger Lakes Times‘ recent stories about vocational programs offered by Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES is praiseworthy. The story about students signing letters of intent to work for area employers upon graduation was particularly noteworthy. Also, your photos of nursing students being pinned, and cosmetology students practicing skills, were great. In addition to those programs — advanced manufacturing, health professions, electrical, carpentry, and cosmetology — two-year students at BOCES’ Flint and Williamson technical centers can learn automotive and diesel technology, and auto body repair; conservation, including heavy equipment operation, and power mechanics; animal science, and veterinary assisting; culinary arts, and farm-to-table sustainable agriculture; criminal justice, and education professions; computer and network technology, video game design, and graphic media production. Additionally, one-year students can apply to college-level vocational programs, which include academic courses and clinical field experience in medical, nursing, and health therapy professional settings.
Thirty years ago, in his essay “The 57 Elites,” written to criticize the misdirection of public schools, Jacquez Barzun — the most able critic of our public education system in the last 75 years — wrote that one way “of improving work in high school and college alike would be to reorganize vocational education so as to endow it with both appeal and quality. Why should every intelligent young person be intellectual?” Barzun, who urged school leaders to make “school a place for academic and vocational instruction,” selected words carefully. He explains: ”The two adjectives [intelligent and intellectual] are not synonymous, and ability in manual and related callings deserves the respect due all good performance.” Barzun ended the essay by urging school leaders to make “school a place for academic and vocational instruction.”
Thanks to David Shaw and Spencer Tulis for reminding FLT‘s readers that high-quality vocational instruction is available to our students. For information, consult www.wflboces.org.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva
