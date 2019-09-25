Volunteers needed at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic

To the Editor:

Being a volunteer is a very rewarding position. Volunteers are the heartbeat of every hospital, and Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic is looking for greeters at the front desk and south entrance for three- to four-hour shifts from 8 am to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Volunteers are needed in many other areas too.

Volunteers are:

V ital as a member of our team.

O ne in a million and worthy of esteem.

L oving in every task you’re assigned.

U nequalled in your wise use of time.

N urturing in all of the efforts you make.

T ouching lives with every role you take.

E nthusiastic as you tackle each day.

E arning our gratitude in every way.

R espected for your desire to share.

S erving others with compassion and care.

If you’re interested, please call Phyllis at (315) 462-0100.

DOROTHY ALLEN

Manchester

