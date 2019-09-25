Volunteers needed at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic
To the Editor:
Being a volunteer is a very rewarding position. Volunteers are the heartbeat of every hospital, and Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic is looking for greeters at the front desk and south entrance for three- to four-hour shifts from 8 am to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Volunteers are needed in many other areas too.
Volunteers are:
V ital as a member of our team.
O ne in a million and worthy of esteem.
L oving in every task you’re assigned.
U nequalled in your wise use of time.
N urturing in all of the efforts you make.
T ouching lives with every role you take.
E nthusiastic as you tackle each day.
E arning our gratitude in every way.
R espected for your desire to share.
S erving others with compassion and care.
If you’re interested, please call Phyllis at (315) 462-0100.
DOROTHY ALLEN
Manchester