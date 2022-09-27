Voters supporting gun rights must be heard
To the Editor:
The cost of this required training under Gov. Hochul’s unconstitutional new laws for getting and carrying a concealed pistol is going to deny a large percentage of people from exercising their Second Amendment rights. Especially for low-income citizens living in crime-ridden neighborhoods in cities.
But that is just what the Democrats want, more crime. Apparently they think it will make people vote them back into office.
The people in large cities in this country need to wake up. The Democrats are attacking your rights. Fight back and vote them out of office!
How can someone justify buying a $500 to $600 pistol and then pay $800 to $1,000 for the training, and then another $100 for the permit application to exercise their Second Amendment RIGHT when they are having trouble putting food on the table for their families and gas in their vehicles? Add to the cost of the training the fact that it is a two-day course, you will have to travel to get there and pay for a motel, and the ammunition for the required two-hour live fire on a range.
The Elected Democrats in Albany DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOUR SAFETY. They have armed security already, and YOU are paying for it!
Things need to change, and YOU, the voters, are the only ones who can CHANGE it! VOTE, make your voice heard in November!
RODGER BACKUS
Phelps