Voting Democrat in NY is not to be trusted
To the Editor:
NEWS FLASH!!! Democratic politicians are hypocrites.
On Feb. 3, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a congressional redistricting plan that the Democrat-run state Legislature gerrymandered in such a way as to favor the Democratic Party for the next 10 years. Shocked! Shocked, I tell you!
These are the same deafening voices that railed against Republican gerrymandering nationwide for the past 20 years.
The irony is, the requirement to redraw congressional district lines is the direct result of a loss of a seat in the U.S. Congress. The loss of a congressional seat was due to a net loss of population in New York state in the 2020 Census, as compared to other states. The loss of population was caused by New York having the highest taxes in the country, burdensome regulations, and a government environment unfriendly to business — policies of the Democrat-controlled state Assembly, Senate, and governorship.
So, the party that created the policies leading to the loss of New York’s voice in Congress, due to those migrating from our state, has redrawn legislative voting districts designed to further increase their power. Bully for the hypocrites.
Of course, increased Democratic power inevitably will lead to ever higher taxes, more burdensome regulation, and a greater exodus of businesses and population to other states … and further loss of congressional representation.
Voting Democrat is like a professional sports team intentionally losing games with the promise of high draft picks the following year. It may work for the Astros and 76ers, but in New York, this is not a process to be trusted.
KENNY FELLERS
Ovid