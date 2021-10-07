To the Editor:
On Sunday, Oct. 17 I will be walking in the Keuka Lake Out of the Darkness Walk to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won’t be alone. Last year, over 550 American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Walks took place across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million people who share my passion.
Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. My brother David died by suicide in 2013, and I also have experienced thoughts of suicide at various times in my life — including as a mother with a newborn baby and toddler at home. Though David struggled for years with suicidal thoughts, he also had a wicked sense of humor, a tender heart, and the courage to keep going through many tough times.
In 2017, I joined the Yates County suicide prevention coalition; for the first time, I sat around a table with other suicide loss survivors who also talked openly about their own mental health. There was so much I didn’t know about suicide. Now, I’ve dedicated my time to speaking out about suicide prevention and mental health. In New York, suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10-34, and the 10th leading cause of death overall in the U.S. But it IS preventable.
Please help us bring hope and healing to those affected by suicide. Join me in this walk. We need you.
SARAH THOMPSON
Penn Yan