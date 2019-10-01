To the Editor:
I lost my mom in 2015 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Losing a loved one to any long-term illness is heartbreaking. Losing one to this disease has its own unique struggles.
It is so hard to explain to others who have not been through it how difficult it is to watch someone you love lose so much of themselves while they are still here with us. My mother was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She did not deserve to live her last years the way she did.
Alzheimer's disease is not a condition inevitable to old age but a disease we can find a cure for. This year 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's dementia and that number is growing exponentially. We are so close to finding a cure through research and support.
Please join us on Saturday, Oct. 5 for the Walk to End Alzheimer's at the Granger Homestead in Canandaigua. You can register at http://alz.org/walk.
My family will be there to not only honor our loved one, but to support yours in the hope that someday those that are important to you will not have to go through the same journey ours did.
SANDRA TRAMACERA
Ontario