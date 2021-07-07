Wanted: Clean air, water, Congress
To the Editor:
Clean water and air are things rapidly becoming scarce in this world. We look down on Third World countries but are slowing becoming one ourselves. We care less about helping those less fortunate than cleaning the mud off our shoes.
There is racial inequality in this country among other things that keep us apart, like the LBGTQ people who are discriminated against. Where is God in all this? Apparently on the side of those who throw the first stone. Where religion is used to beat down any objection to constitutional law where a person’s religion, race or skin color is used to belittle them. They hate immigration and tell them to go back home.
Well, unless your a native-born American Indian, I’ll be happy to pack your bags. We are all sons and daughters of grandfathers and mothers that are immigrants that came to this country to find new life. That’s who Americans are, we are a melting pot of the world. We should be proud to be Americans, instead we belittle everything about anyone else.
Democracy is an experiment in government, and that experiment may fail and fall into a despotic one man rule of law if the faith of the people fail to uphold the constitution and the politicians fail to do their jobs. But the politicians are bought by the big corporations, so we can say bye-bye to the rule of law. We still could vote them out but some are in it for life.
Makes you wonder if term limits would be a good thing, but they would have to vote on them and who would vote against themselves? Makes you want to pull your hair out or have another revolution to correct a few flaws in the process. Just saying!
STEPHEN FALLON
Stanley